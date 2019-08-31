Wigan Athletic boss Cook tells fans: We’ll get better

Paul Cook’s message to the fans is simple: We will improve.

Latics host Barnsley today hoping to end a run of five straight losses.

And Cook promised the fans that they will see an improvement from their performance in a 3-1 loss at QPR in their last outing.

“We will improve from QPR – that is my message to the supporters,” he said.

Cook was not willing to be drawn on injuries, tactics, formations, team selection or potential loan exits in his pre-match press conference.

Forwards Kieffer Moore, Josh Windass and Joe Gelhardt are all doubts with winger Anthony Pilkington also a doubt. But Cook was not in the debating mood.

When asked about Moore’s recovery he said: “With the greatest respect I am not going to debate individual players, formations, who is fit and not fit, who is getting dropped and who is getting brought in.

“We have integrated a lot of new players but the biggest thing for me now is that I want to see partnerships develop on the pitch.

“The only way for partnerships to develop is that one, they are fit to play and two, consistency in team selection. I hope that is what our supporters get over the next few games.

“I’m not going to get involved in debating tactics and formations and everything.

“We are just really looking forward to the game.

“Whatever I say now will not appease to anything other than that.

“We’ve worked hard in training all week, we have a preferred style of play, a preferred formation that irrespective of 3-5-2, 1-8 it is XI v XI. I’m sure our supporters will be expecting us to respond and that is what we want to do.”