Wigan Athletic boss 'couldn't wait for the final whistle'

Paul Cook admitted to feeling as low as at any point of his reign as Wigan Athletic manager after the 3-0 drubbing at home to Brentford.

Latics barely laid a glove on the buzzing Bees, who were ahead inside five minutes and never looked back.

Incredibly, Bryan Mbeumo's was still the difference between the two sides heading into the final quarter, when Brentford's superiority was hammered home thanks to further goals from Kamo Mokotjo and Josh Dasilva.

Latics also lost Cedric Kipre to a second booking with 17 minutes to go, with Brentford's Julian Jeanvier receiving a straight red in stoppage-time, for his part in a melee following an incident that led to Joe Gelhardt being stretchered off.

All of which left Cook in downbeat mood heading into the final international break of 2019.

"I don't want to speak a lot," he mused. "But it's probably as tough an afternoon as I've had since I came to the club as manager.

"The day just progressively got worse as it went on, and in the end you just couldn't wait for the final whistle.

"That's about as fair an assessment as I can give.

"I thought Brentford were excellent, they look a very, very good team, with good players all over the pitch.

"We never got to grips with them in any way, shape or form during the day.

"I spoke on Friday about how good Brentford are, and what can happen if you let them get into their stride like they can.

"We never, ever got to grips with the game, and that's the disappointing thing.

"Now and again you've just got to hold up your hands and admit you've been beaten by a better side, and I don't have a problem with the result."

After an impressive recent run of performances that unfortunately wasn't reflected in their points return, Latics were second best from the off and were perhaps fortunate to only lose by three goals.

"We've just been doing okay, in an okay way, where we've been in games, playing well and not been taking the points we've deserved," Cook acknowledged.

"But that absolutely wasn't the case today.

"As a manager, you always look to your players...when you play well, you have so many good players.

"Unfortunately, not so much today.

"You'd probably struggle to name a player on the pitch who played well.

"If that's the case for you as a manager, the reality is you're in trouble.

"And that's something we have to take on board as a staff and as a group.

"As manager of this club, I feel it's important I shoulder as much of the blame as possible.

"It's something I've always done, and it's something I will always do.

"This is a tough league for Wigan Athletic.

"Historically it's a tough league for this club.

"We need all the help and support we can get, especially the players, and I'll be doing everything I can to give that to them."