Wigan Athletic boss delivers update on Will Keane and Tom Pearce

Talisman Will Keane missed Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Oxford with the hamstring injury he picked up against Cheltenham at the weekend.

Defender Tom Pearce was again absent after limping off against Arsenal Under-21s last Tuesday.

And neither will be featuring against the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Keane

"Will's been getting assessed every day since coming off at the weekend with his hamstring," reported Richardson.

"He's obviously an important player for us, but I certainly don't think he'll play any part at the weekend.

"Tom, again, he'll be out for a few weeks."