Wigan Athletic boss delivers update on Will Keane and Tom Pearce
Leam Richardson has delivered an injury update on Wigan Athletic's walking wounded ahead of Saturday's FA Cup trip to Stoke City.
Talisman Will Keane missed Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Oxford with the hamstring injury he picked up against Cheltenham at the weekend.
Defender Tom Pearce was again absent after limping off against Arsenal Under-21s last Tuesday.
And neither will be featuring against the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.
"Will's been getting assessed every day since coming off at the weekend with his hamstring," reported Richardson.
"He's obviously an important player for us, but I certainly don't think he'll play any part at the weekend.
"Tom, again, he'll be out for a few weeks."
