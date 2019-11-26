Wigan Athletic boss determined to 'come out and fight'

Paul Cook insists Wigan Athletic have no time to ‘feel sorry for ourselves’ as they aim to back on the horse on Tuesday night at Millwall.



Latics suffered yet more late agony at the weekend, with Stoke scoring a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 triumph.

It’s the FOURTH time in the last five matches Latics have conceded after the 85-minute mark, with FIVE precious points slipping through their fingers.

The buffer to the bottom three is now only a single point, but Cook is embracing – rather than fearing – the trip to one of football’s most intimidating venues.

“It’s one of football’s great grounds, full of tradition, the Den, Cold Blow Lane as it was,” Cook acknowledged.

“They’re a very strong team, Gary (Rowett) is a very experienced manager, albeit still very young, and they’re doing great.

“They had a big win on Saturday at Swansea, I watched them draw 2-2 with Cardiff a few weeks ago, and they’ll be a tough test.

“As people can imagine, probably people won’t give us much chance down there...it’s everything that can go against you, does go against you.

“You can write lists about feeling sorry for yourselves, but eventually that list has to have a line drawn under it.

“You have to come out and fight – fight for what we want.

“And I’d like to think that’s what we’ll be doing on Tuesday.”

The setback at the bet365 Stadium was the latest in a long line of Latics coming away from a game feeling hugely short-changed.

“The results are there for everybody to see,” recognised the Latics boss.

“But I look back on our recent games...Sheffield Wednesday 1-0, Derby 1-0, Bristol City 2-2, Stoke 2-1...the margins are so small - but at the same time so big.

“And we’ve got to do our best to overcome those margins.”

Cook will have to find the solutions from within an ever-decreasing circle, with Joe Williams the latest star to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“What can I do, what can I do?” the Latics boss mused.

“On Saturday at Stoke, with the greatest respect, we had Chris Merrie on the bench, as a central midfielder, we didn’t have another centre-half.

“You can’t just find people to put on benches.

“I’m not going down the route of feeling sorry for myself, I haven’t got it in me, it is what it is.

“The reality is the results could have been a little bit better.

“If we had have picked up those three or four points that were out there for us, we’d be in a much healthier position.

"Certainly looking at performances, we’ve been doing okay in the games.

“It’s a repetitive message, but eventually something has to change.

“If I was seeing too many of the Brentford performances, then I’d be really in a not very happy place.

“The injuries of course are disappointing, because they’re stopping us getting any kind of continuity.

“But we have to find a way.”