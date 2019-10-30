Wigan Athletic boss 'enjoying' himself again

Paul Cook says watching his Wigan Athletic side has become an enjoyable experience again after the side has come through a difficult period.



Latics head into Saturday’s clash with Swansea at the DW looking to extend one of the best home records in the Championship.

Only Preston, Birmingham and Cardiff have a better points-per-game average on their own soil than Cook’s charges.

And even though their well-documented difficulties on the road continue, the Latics boss says the positivity generated from the performances at Bristol City and Derby – which could easily have returned maximum points, rather than just one – shows things are looking up.

“I’m really enjoying watching us play at the moment,” Cook acknowledged.

“We don’t look like a team who don’t know how to win away from home.

"We actually look like a team that’s playing very well, and is going to get an away win imminently.

“We just need to keep going and keep believing in what we’re doing.

“You think back to the game at QPR in August, and I couldn’t enjoy it – because I just couldn’t see what we were trying to do.

“I really enjoyed watching us at Bristol City on Sunday, I didn’t feel in any danger in the game.

“I’m watching the game thinking: ‘Are we going to score, can we please get that goal to give us some breathing space?’

“If the lads keep believing in what they’re doing, we’ll do all right.

“The home record is there for all to see, and it’s something we’re rightly very proud of.

“If we can find a way of bringing the away form up, while maintaining the home form, it’ll take us to a points tally and a place in the table we’ll all be happy with.”