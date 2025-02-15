Shaun Maloney explained the thought process behind his Stockport team selection

Shaun Maloney explained the thought process behind his Wigan Athletic team selection for Saturday's 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Stockport County.

The Latics boss surprised many by making only one change - Jon Mellish taking over at left-back from Luke Robinson - for the clash.

Seven days earlier, Latics had run Premier League Fulham all the way with a blistering second-half performance.

Boosted on that occasion by the impacts of all five substitutes, Maloney resisted the temptation to give any of them a start, meaning Owen Dale, Ronan Darcy, Will Goodwin and Harry McHugh remained on the bench, while Callum McManaman was left out of the 18 altogether.

"I was tempted to make more changes than I did," revealed the Latics boss. "But I also have to respect what the lads who started against Fulham did.

"Maleace (Asamoah Jr) for 60 minutes, Jonny (Smith) obviously with his goal...some of the other players, they all set a certain standard on the day, so they deserved to go again.

"With Luke Robinson, who's been very good for us, I felt we needed to defend our box in a certain way, which was why (Jon) Mellish played.

"I've said this before, but it's the first time I've really thought I've got a squad where senior players are breathing down the necks of other senior players, to try and play."

Maloney also confirmed in some cases - understood to be January signings Dale and Darcy - there are fitness reasons for bringing them in gradually.

"There's definitely now players who are making big impacts off the bench, but there are also players we signed in January who still aren't fully fit," he added.

"We have to build them up, and if they have to play 30 minutes, and then 60, before they can play 90, then we'll do that."

Maloney was also asked about Steven Sessegnon, who was also left out of the squad having made the bench against Fulham.

"There’s no problem with Sess,” added the Scot. “We had two extra substitutes last week (in the FA Cup), but he probably needs to go back and play 45, then 60, maybe 75 minutes for the reserves, because it’s been six or seven weeks he’s been out.”