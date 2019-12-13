Wigan Athletic boss goes back to basics to rediscover formula

Paul Cook admitted his Wigan Athletic side have been forced to ‘revert to type’ in ‘times of adversity’ to get their season back on track.

Latics may have seen their winless sequence extend to nine matches in midweek.

But the nature of the 1-1 draw against a West Brom side that could have gone top of the Championship marked a huge line in the sand after recent disappointment.

“In times of adversity, you find yourselves – and that’s football,” said the Latics boss, who had experimented with a 4-4-2 formation in the last month.

“You tend to revert to type in those situations, and for me that’s a 4-2-3-1 passing style.

“To try to do that against a side of West Brom’s quality - and to execute it as well as the lads did - is great for us.”

Having taken the lead on 50 minutes, when Sam Morsy’s shot was tipped on to the post and then helped over the line by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, Latics were pegged back in even more bizarre circumstances.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones was taking a drink when the ball was played back to him by Kal Naismith, and he was penalised for unwittingly handling the ball, from which Charlie Austin equalised.

“We always seem to find a way to give teams a leg-up,” mused Cook.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before...it’s one for the Christmas crackers...”