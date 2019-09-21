Wigan Athletic boss hails Chey Dunkley after vital victory

Paul Cook hailed unsung hero Chey Dunkley, whose brace of goals gave Wigan Athletic a 2-0 victory over Charlton - their first win since the opening day of the season.

The big centre-back twice found himself unmarked in the six-yard box, to register his second and third goals of the season.

Midway through the first half, he volleyed in Charlie Mulgrew's right-wing corner.

Then, with 20 minutes to go, he headed home Michael Jacobs' corner from the left.

Dunkley also found time to clear the ball off the Wigan line to prevent Charlton coming back into the game, although anything other than a home win would have been a travesty of justice.

"Chey's such a great lad, we're all so fond of him as a person, we're just delighted for him," enthused Cook.

"Not just as a player, but he also epitomises everything you're looking for in a person.

"He gives you everything he's got, we'rte delighted to have him, and he's been brilliant for us.

"The lads were having a little joke that I wouldn't let him go up the field at the end to get his hat-trick, but we'll take just the two goals."

Cook could not hide his delight - and relief - at seeing his side end a seven-match winless sequence.

"We're delighted to win," the Latics manager added.

"I thought the first half was a very strong performance from us, and we were probably unfortunate to only go in 1-0 up.

"We played really well, created numerous opportunities, and you're always a little bit wary when you don't get that second goal.

"You look at how strongly Charlton have started the season, how strong their threats are, especially going forward, and you're worrying in case you slip up.

"But we say the game out really well, we were grateful to David Marshall for pulling off a great save at the end, and we deserved to pick up the points."