Wigan Athletic boss hails Joseph's Goal walkers after charity trek

The Joseph's Goal walkers - including Latics CEO Mal Brannigan, finance director Richard Bramwell, club doctor Jonathan Tobin and former chief executive Jonathan Jackson - were taken by Eavesway coach to Morecambe FC in the early hours of Friday morning.

And they made it back to the DW Stadium - including an overnight stop-off in Preston - in time to see Latics continue their automatic promotion charge.

The Joseph's Goal walkers celebrate reaching the DW Stadium

The amount raised is approaching the £30,000 mark, with the total amount generated from the annual walks - organised by Mudhutters fanzine editor Martin Tarbuck - now more than £110,000.

Every penny goes towards research into the rare genetic disorder, NKH, from which 12-year-old Joseph Kendrick suffers.

"It's a fantastic effort from all concerned," said Latics boss Leam Richardson.

"To have Mal, Richard and the doc joining them was fantastic, and just shows how we pull together for a fantastic cause.

"Every year they drive it forward and it's wonderful to see the fans help them drive it forward too.

"I'd like to pass on my congratulations...I wanted to walk with them, but obviously we had the small matter of an important game to prepare for.

"But you can't stress how important it is for people to support things like this, to see people being there for each other is fantastic."