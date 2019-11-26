Wigan Athletic boss hails 'top class reaction'

Paul Cook was delighted with Wigan Athletic's battling point at Millwall that could easily have been all three.

The Latics boss got the response he was looking for to Saturday's last-gasp heartache at Stoke - and then some.

Twice the visitors took the lead at the Den, through Anthony Pilkington (3) and Antonee Robinson (57).

Millwall managed to respond on each occasion through Shaun Hutchinson (23) and Matt Smith (60 to earn a share of the spoils.

But Cook was content to come away with something after seeing so many precious points snatched away in recent weeks.

"I'm pleased - very, very pleased," he acknowledged.

"It was the reaction we wanted and hoped for from Saturday's disappointment of conceding so late.

And I thought that was there for all to see.

"The first goal was a cracker, Pilks showed his quality.

"I thought Millwall's equalisers...were they against the run of play, on both occasions?

"But we're happy with a point, this is a tough place to come.

"Millwall are on a good run so we're happy with what we've got."

Cook had surprised many pre-game with his team selection, switching to an unfamiliar 4-4-2 formation to accommodate the return of Kieffer Moore alongside Joe Garner.

"We wanted to challenge the lads tonight, because this is a tough place to come and play," Cook explained.

"We thought with the physicality of our two lads up front, it would get us up the pitch regularly.

"And it would allow the likes of Jamal Lowe to support them from deeper.

"All in all, it worked well, and I'm delighted with the reaction we showed, it was top class."