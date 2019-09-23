Wigan Athletic boss has Marshall awe

Form is temporary, class is permanent - and Paul Cook's faith in goalkeeper David Marshall never wavered.

The Scotland No.1 picked up his second home clean sheet in a row at the weekend, with two stunning late saves denying Charlton a way back in.

Despite being jeered by a section of the away support at Hull earlier this month, Marshall has shown he has the necessary mental strength as well as quality.

And the Latics boss pointed to his heroics against Charlton as proof of the 34-year-old's value to the side.

"They were great saves, but he's a good goalkeeper," enthused Cook.

"You don't play for your country - or have the career that David's had - if you're not a good goalkeeper.

"We'll continue to back all our players, and I'm just delighted for all my players at the moment."

Latics have now picked up five points from their last three matches - coinciding with Cook naming an unchanged side for that sequence.

"It was so pleasing to be able to pick the same team for the third game in a row," he acknowledged.

"Within that, you can see partnerships are starting to grow.

"That doesn't mean every single player in the team is playing great - it doesn't mean that.

"But the new lads are finding their feet, building relationships across the park, and that's huge in football.

"All the great teams in world football have great partnerships, that's what you're looking for as a manager."