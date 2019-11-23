Wigan Athletic boss: 'I feel sorry for the players, and I feel sorry for the supporters'

Paul Cook was left to bemoan 'a cruel game' after watching his Wigan Athletic side once again suffer defeat in stoppage-time, this time at struggling Stoke City.

Latics had led at the break through skipper Sam Morsy's first goal of the season, but were pegged back within 10 minutes of the restart when Danny Batth netted.

And there was a sickening sense of deja vu when, towards the end of the five added minutes, Stoke substitute Mame Diouf scored the winner to leave Latics just one point above the drop zone.

"That's football, it's a cruel game, isn't it?" mused the Latics boss after the game.

"I could sit here until 7pm about how cruel a game it is.

"Do you get what you deserve? I don't know.

"Was a draw a fair result? I don't know, you guys have a better view than me.

"They had periods in the game where they came on strong, but we also had some good chances to score more goals.

"We've given goals away deep in stoppage time against Derby, Swansea and Stoke in the last five games.

"I feel sorry for the players, and I feel sorry for the supporters.

"I'll always feel sorry for the supporters, but they'll be fine.

"That's what you do, support your club through thick and thin.

"But the players have given absolutely everything they've got today.

"As a manager, when you can say that about your players, you don't have any qualms.

"The dressing room, as you can imagine, is not a good place - but that's football."

When asked what he'd said to the players, Cook replied: "It's easier to speak to you (the media) than them.

"Sometimes right after a game, managers have to be respectful, and come up here and talk.

"But you've got to be very careful with what you say.

"We're all hurting, as you can imagine."