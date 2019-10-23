Wigan Athletic boss: 'I felt physically sick' after Derby County defeat

Paul Cook admitted to feeling 'physically sick' after Wigan Athletic's 1-0 defeat at Derby County.

Latics dominated the vast majority of the Pride Park encounter, but were unable to finish off any of their numerous chances.

And in a familiar finale to their away games since they returned to the Championship, they were made to pay a high price when Graeme Shinnie - a Latics transfer target in the summer - scored the only goal in stoppage-time.

"Teams of the calibre of Derby are always liable to hurt you, and that was no more evident than in the 91st minute," acknowledged Cook.

"But as I said to the lads at the end: 'Can I ask any more from my team on the night? No'.

"When you can get on the bus at the end of a game, and you can't ask any more from your lads, you can always be okay.

"We haven't played as well as that away from home for a long time.

"And even the most biased person inside the ground would have to admit we certainly deserved something from the game."To come away from here with nothing is not right.

"If we'd come away with a draw, we'd have been thinking we deserved to win the game.

"But we never got nothing, and that's football.

"Moments come and go in games that you've got to take if you are going to be successful.

"We had enough moments to ensure we won the game, and unfortunately we never took them.

"That's a criticism of myself and the players, because at 0-0 you're always liable for a sucker-punch.

"And we got it in a big way tonight.

"I feel physically sick for the players, for the supporters, for everyone."