Wigan Athletic boss: I won't be following Neil Warnock path!

Paul Cook will come face to face this weekend with one of the most experienced of all football managers Cardiff boss Neil Warnock.

Warnock, 71 next birthday, is about to commence his 40th year as a manager, which started at Gainsborough Trinity back in 1980.

Now with his 17th club, Warnock is showing no signs of calling it a day yet.

But does the Wigan Athletic boss, a mere whipper-snapper at the age of 52, see himself in a technical area at 70?

"Haha...no...no...no chance!" Cook laughs.

"Listen, great credit to Neil for everything he's done.

"But there's so much pressure on managers these days.

"And there's no chance I'll still be going when I get to his age.

"You can't do it to yourself and your family - it's far too strenuous.

"The last six weeks are supposed to have been the off season...getting in some relaxation...good luck with that!"

Warnock will arrive at the DW Stadium this weekend with a Bluebirds side rated as one of the favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Their previous encounter - on the final day of last term - saw them beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

And Cook insists Warnock - who has a record-breaking EIGHT promotions on his cv - remains under-appreciated by his peers.

"I don't think Neil's probably ever had the credit he's deserved in the game," Cook added.

"He's up there with the most successful British managers in terms of winning promotion.

"In my mind, he doesn't get touted for the kind of jobs he should be, considering the amount of success he's delivered.

"His promotion record is frightening, and he'll be aiming to keep that up this season.

“They went so close to staying in the Premier League last year, they put up a great fight.

“They’ll be dropping back in to the Championship with great hope of getting promoted again.

“It couldn’t have been a harder start for us, and we know how tough it’s going to be.”