Wigan Athletic boss: Joe Williams will learn from 'over-stepping the mark'

Paul Cook insists Joe Williams will learn from the red card just 20 minutes into his first league start for Wigan Athletic.

The summer signing from Everton was booked inside nine minutes for a crude trip on the breaking Stuart Dallas.

And he was given a second yellow card just 11 minutes later for a studs-up lunge on Patrick Bamford.

That left Latics facing an uphill struggle against a side Cook believes will win automatic promotion at the end of the season.

A brace from Bamford gave Leeds a 2-0 victory - but the Latics boss hopes Williams will also take something from the afternoon.

"Joe was making his league debut, and he'll go home desperately disappointed," acknowledged Cook.

"But the big thing about experience, and making mistakes, is that you learn from it.

"If Joe can learn his lesson, we'll all be better for it as a result."

When asked whether the 22-year-old had got himself too psyched up, Cook replied: "It's footy...it's footy.

"He's a young kid who's going to have a very bright future in the game.

"We want Joe, and Sammy Morsy, in there being strong and winning us the ball back for our flair players.

"Unfortunately, Joe over-stepped the mark, but he'll be stronger for it."