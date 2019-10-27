Wigan Athletic boss: 'Obviously we believe we should have more points on the board'

Paul Cook was once again left to bemoan 'moments that could have changed the game in our favour' after Wigan Athletic's 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

Latics showed great character to fight back from Andreas Weimann's opener to lead 2-1 at the beginning of the second period thanks to a brace from Chey Dunkley.

The visitors then had a gilt-edged opportunity to go 3-1 up on the hour mark, when Gavin Massey was sent clean through by Kieffer Moore.But after electing to ignore the unmarked Sam Morsy to his left, Massey fired against goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

And the home side were able to escape with a point thanks to Pedro Pereira's first goal in English football with five minutes to go.

"It's just repetition in football isn't it?" mused Cook, whose side lost to a stoppage-time goal at Derby in midweek despite a decent performance.

"We were so disappointed on Wednesday night to come away with nothing after playing really well.

"I wanted to make as few changes as possible, and I think the lads replicated a similar performance.

"We were excellent against a very good Bristol City side, who I think could have gone second with a win.

"Of course, there were moments that could have changed the game in our favour.

"And unless you take full advantage of those moments, you will not win football matches that you should.

"Goals are huge at this level, and we have regularly had the chances and opportunity to win more games than we have.

"I always believe in my players, and I think they need that confidence to go out and do their job.

"I'm convinced that one day soon we will get it really right - especially away from home."

When asked would he have liked Massey to slide the ball to Morsy rather than take the shot, Cook replied: "I just like them to score!

"Nothing complicated, nothing clever - just score!

"But I would never blame an individual player in that position.

"Jamal Lowe had a similar opportunity on Wednesday at Derby, same as Gavin today.

"As a manager I pride myself on the fact we don't sit behind the ball, and defend, and time-waste.

"We believe football should be played in an open, attacking way, and I think we're taking part in some good games at the moment.

"Obviously we believe we should have more points on the board.

"If we had maybe three more points on the board, I think we'd all be very happy with that."