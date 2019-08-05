Wigan Athletic boss on 'big message' for Josh Windass

Paul Cook challenged Josh Windass to build on his inspirational display that underpinned Wigan Athletic’s opening-day victory over Cardiff City.

With Latics trailing 1-0 at the break, Windass was brought down for a penalty early in the second period – which he sent crashing against the post.

But his free-kick on the hour mark led to Michael Jacobs levelling the scores, before Windass himself put Latics ahead with a clinical finish three minutes later.

Although former Wigan striker Omar Bogle made it 2-2, Lee Evans ensured Latics started off with a win for the third time out of three since Cook took charge in 2017.

And the manager heaped all the plaudits on the forward who has taken time to settle since arriving from Rangers last summer.

“There is a really good player in Josh Windass and hopefully it can come out,” enthused Cook.

“He’s a good kid. He gets confused sometimes about football and certainly his role and what he does.

“But when you see him running forward into channels and space, and the way the boy can finish...that should be a big message to Josh on how to play football, because he was excellent.”

With Reece James and Nick Powell having moved on in the summer, Windass was given the spot-kick responsibilities – despite a crucial miss at Millwall last term.

Cook, however, was able to take his latest miss in good humour.

“He’s missed two now so we will keep him on them...eventually he must score!” he laughed.

“We’re trying to give Josh confidence. And for Josh, the confidence he will get from the goal is great.

"So if we get another penalty... Josh, Joe (Garner), it doesn’t bother me who takes it.”