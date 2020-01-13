Wigan Athletic boss on 'keeping going' and January plans

Paul Cook has pledged to ‘just keep going’ as he tries to arrest the worrying run of results that has plunged Wigan Athletic into the relegation mire.



The New Year’s Day win at Birmingham proved to be a false dawn, with Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City sending Latics back to second-bottom of the Championship.

Cook’s men have won only one of their last 15 matches and, although they remain only two points adrift of safety, there were again boos at the weekend at full-time.

“You just keep going, until somebody tells you differently,” the Latics boss mused.

“We’ve been in the bottom three for a long time now.

“The reality is, to get out of trouble, you have to win football games.

“If you don’t win football games, you will be in trouble.”

With almost half of the transfer window already gone, Cook remains on the look-out for new blood, having already brought in Kieran Dowell from Everton until the summer.

However, he sounded a warning for those expecting another flurry of January activity.

“For Wigan fans – and for every set of fans up and down the country – whenever anything goes against your team, the solution is to spend money and bring players in,” he said.

“But to bring in new players, they have to make you better.”

Latics are waiting for Cardiff City to make their next move regarding Kieffer Moore, after having a bid – believed to be in the region of £2.3million – rejected last week.

The Bluebirds, boosted by Premier League parachute payments, are expected to come back with an improved offer, but it would have to be nearer the £4million mark.

Moore has scored twice in 17 appearances since joining from Barnsley for £2.5million last August, while establishing himself as Wales’ first-choice No,9 ahead of Euro 2020.