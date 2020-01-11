Wigan Athletic boss on latest 'soul-destroying' setback

Paul Cook admitted the post-match inquests are getting 'all too repetitive now with us' after Wigan Athletic's latest capitulation against Bristol City.

Latics dominated possession for over an hour against City without ever really looking like laying a telling blow on their opponents.

And goals from substitute Jamie Paterson and the impressive Famara Diedhiou in the last 15 minutes secured the win for a City side that had lost five of their last six matches.

"It's getting all too repetitive now with us, unfortunately, it's such a disappointing day," acknowledged the Latics boss.

"We've had a problem scoring goals all year, everybody knows that.

"Within that, your job as a manager is trying to create a team that will score goals and will win games.

"We keep taking steps forward, but we have a terrible habit of being able to shoot ourselves in the foot.

"With the greatest respect to Bristol City - they're a strong side, they've got really good players, Diedhiou is such a handful - we weren't in danger in the game.

"It was always a case of whether we could add something to get us that goal.

"It was never a case of the other way round.

"Unfortunately when you lose 2-0, it can be soul-destroying and we all know how football works - no-one more than me.

"It's disappointing when you're saying to your players 'we're doing well' - but really, are we?

"That's the brutal reality of this league."

The closest Latics came to opening the scoring was Joe Williams having a goalbound effort blocked and Kieran Dowell forcing a regulation save from Daniel Bentley.

Other than that, Latics enjoyed the lion's share of the ball but lacked the cutting edge to make the most of it - and paid a high price late on.

"Bristol City came with a front two, they changed after half an hour to a (midfield) five because they couldn't control us in the game," assessed Cook.

"We got in great areas, which we always do, and the lack of quality in the final third is there for all to see.

"If you don't score goals, you won't win games.

"And it has a very big habit of kicking us where it hurts at the moment.

"If we'd have drawn the game 0-0, we'd have all gone away bemoaning the lack of cutting edge.

"Unfortunately when you lose 2-0, the inquests are a lot deeper."

The margin of defeat could have been even more emphatic, with the Diedhiou having a 'goal' disallowed in the first period - wrongly, in the opinion of City boss Lee Johnson - and then seeing a second-half thunderbolt tipped onto the bar by David Marshall.