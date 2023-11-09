Wigan Athletic boss on prospect of being without injured duo
Centre-back Kerr has been out of action for more than a year after sustaining knee ligament damage at Swansea last November.
He recently made a successful return for the club's Under-21 side, only to suffer a freak foot injury that has knocked him back further.
Forward Aasgaard, meanwhile, suffered an ankle problem during the latter stages of last weekend's FA Cup win at Exeter, which forced him to miss the midweek triumph over Peterborough.
He’s been forced to pull out of the Norway Under-20 squad for their forthcoming fixtures.
"Thelo's was such a big disappointment for us," said the Latics boss.
"It was the day after Exeter, we found out the ankle injury is quite significant.
"You're probably looking at numerous weeks, which is a huge blow.
"On that, he went down with three or four minutes to go, and he managed to see the game out.
"He's a real creative player, and he's been in brilliant form, but in those closing stages at Exeter he really played through the pain barrier to see us into the next round of the cup."
On Kerr, Maloney added: "With the metatarsal injury, that will be a number of weeks as well.
"And it's such bad luck when you get an injury while coming back from injury, that happens in football.
"Jason, we'll wait for, but he doesn't need to worry
"He just needs to focus on getting himself right, and he'll be playing again soon."
On a more positive note, the Latics boss is hoping full-back Sean Clare – part of the leadership group – will be available for Saturday's trip to Cheltenham after missing the Peterborough game.
"In the end, he wasn't that close (to playing against Peterborough)," Maloney added.
"I gave him until the last minute but I just hope he's available for the weekend.
"Him and Steven Sessegnon in that back three have really clicked, so I hope he makes it."
Midfielder Matt Smith is still some weeks off a return following hernia surgery.