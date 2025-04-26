Ryan Lowe again watched the game against Blackpool from the gantry

Ryan Lowe has reiterated the reasons why he will not be tempted to 'experiment' with his Wigan Athletic team selection despite the season being 'over'.

Latics secured their League One safety over the Easter period, and Lowe named the same starting XI for the fourth time in a row for Saturday's derby against Blackpool.

His decision was justified by Latics extending their unbeaten run to six matches thanks to a 1-1 draw...but is he now tempted to shuffle his pack in the last week of the campaign?

"I've been experimenting from day one to be fair...and it's obviously working, because we're six games unbeaten," said Lowe, whose side have lost only two of their nine matches under his stewardship.

"We've had some good wins and some good draws, we're scoring goals and we're managing to keep the back door shut.

"I won't be experimenting in the last couple of matches...if you're asking me will I be fielding a 17or 18 year old for the sake of it, then the answer is no.

"I've got experienced players who are missing out, who are not even involved in the squad at the moment, who are wanting to get in there.

"We'll assess the situation after we recover, and then we'll pick a team we feel can go and get a result at Burton (on Tuesday).

Lowe completed a three-game touchline ban against Blackpool, meaning he was unable to even accompany his squad on the pitch after the final whistle for their traditional 'Lap of Appreciation' following the last home game of the season.

So what did he make of that?

"I was going to stay on the gantry, but I came down to the directors box because my son was there," he added. "It wasn't obviously not what I wanted, but the fans were brilliant, very appreciative of the players, and vice versa.

"I'd have liked to have been out there, but we've got two good away games coming up, and I'm sure we'll take big followings to both, which will give me a good chance to show my appreciation to them."