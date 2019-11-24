Wigan Athletic boss: 'Other people will decide if it's good enough'

Paul Cook was left to bemoan the 'brutal industry' of football after his Wigan Athletic side were once again the victims of last-gasp drama at Stoke.



Having led at the break thanks to Sam Morsy's first goal of the season, Latics looked set for a decent point after Danny Batth equalised, only for Mame Diouf to fire home a stoppage-time winner for the home side.

Cook's men have now dropped five points in the last five matches thanks to goals coming in the last five minutes.

And there was a sense of inevitability when lightning struck again at the bet365 Stadium.

When asked if he feared or even expected the late drama, Cook replied “Absolutely. Without a shadow of a doubt. It’s what happens.

"But our lads couldn’t have done any more today.

"We just keep working away, just keep working away.

"It's a brutal industry, as everyone knows, management is tough for everyone.

"That's the world we're in and we accept it.

"You come into work, you do your best, you work as hard as you can.

"And if the bosses at your club don't think you're doing a good enough job, you get sacked and someone else has a go.

"That's the reality of football."

Cook also used his surroundings at Stoke to further illustrate his point.

"In management...there's been two Stoke managers who've sat here in front of you guys (the media)," he added.

"If you have a squad like this, they shouldn't be below Wigan Athletic in the league, that's for sure.

"I can look at my players with immense pride.

"Is that good enough? That's for other people to decide."