Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook 'favourite' for Sunderland role, according to bookmakers

Latics boss Paul Cook has been instilled as the bookies favourite for the vacant Sunderland job.



The Black Cats wielded the axe on Jack Ross yesterday, to call time on the Scotsman’s 18-month reign at the Stadium of Light.

Leading bookies Paddy Power, William Hill and Betfair all have Cook down as the early front-runner, with Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth and recently sacked Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel close behind.

Cook was priced 20/1 yesterday but those odds have shortened dramatically - he is 7/4 with William Hill - to move to Sunderland, which would reunite him with Will Grigg and Max Power.

Cook, who was reportedly on the shortlist to replace Chris Coleman before Ross' appointment, signed a new four-year deal with Latics in May 2018.