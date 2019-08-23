Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook preparing his side for a tough test on the road at QPR on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook is preparing his side for a tough test on the road at QPR on Saturday.

Cook's side head to QPR on the back of four straight defeats.

But the Wigan boss took heart from their 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough and says if they can keep up performances like that then the points will follow.

Though he stressed his side need to find a clinical touch.

He said: “They are all tough games.

“Coming out of the Middlesbrough game on Tuesday night it was a lot different emotions than the Preston game (when they were beaten 3-0).

“Their performance at Middlesbrough I felt was very good – we did not do a lot wrong in the game.

“In the key moments, when we get our chances, we must score.

“I think that is the pressure that comes on our players and myself is to convert those chances and put those key moments away.

“Defensively I felt we looked very good. We were not troubled in the game in general, it is a game we should have got something out of.

“We now move on to QPR – a different type of game but equally tough.

“We prepare well for all games – we are very grateful to the club for that.

“We go to London today, we stayed over at Middlesbrough on Monday night. We travelled back and did not get back until 2.30am.

“When you don’t win or take points it always has an affect on you.

“Psychologically that affect is that you are doing stuff wrong and you need points, etc.

“But I’m a great believer in performances will lead to results.

“I think if our preparation is right and our performances stay similar we will get the points everyone wants.”

QPR lost 3-1 to Swansea at Loftus Road in midweek and Cook is looking forward to his first tactical battle with R’s boss Mark Warburton.

He said: “I think he has a lovely identity in terms of style of play and how he wants the game to be played.

“QPR – not dissimilar to ourselves – had a great start and have then taken a point in three.

“Mark will still be finding his feet like most managers in terms of squads, strength and best team.

“I’m looking forward to playing against him.”