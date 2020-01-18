Wigan Athletic boss pinpoints shortcomings

Paul Cook bemoaned a lack of 'quality', 'experience' and 'savvy' for Wigan Athletic's 2-1 defeat at Swansea which keeps them mired in the Championship relegation zone.

Despite taking an early lead through Nathan Byrne, Latics again let things slip with Rhian Brewster immediately equalising for the Swans, before Andre Ayew fired a second-half winner.

Cook's men have now won only once in their last 17 matches, to remain second-bottom with only 18 games remaining.

"Same old, same old, I suppose really, we've been there before," the Latics boss mused.

"Swansea started the game very strongly, they've got a lot of good players, they've recruited very well.

"We managed to take the lead, but then unfortunately gave away a goal you probably couldn't make up.

"And that's probably very much the way the season's gone.

"In the second half, we give another cheap goal away, but I must commend our lads for their honesty.

"They don't ever lie down, they keep going, but we certainly lacked quality, that's for sure.

"We had a lot of possession but we didn't work their goalkeeper enough.

"Possession doesn't win football matches, penetration and goals do.

"Unfortunately for us, we're coming out with the ball, we give it away cheaply, and the next thing is it's in our net.

"I have to be careful, because I don't want to over-criticise my lads, because they've tried again and they're very honest and they work hard and they keep going.

"Unfortunately at this level it's not enough."

It was the manner of Swansea's goal that annoyed Cook, with the promotion-chasers not having to work too hard to earn their three points.

"It would be easy for me as a manager if they've opened us up with really good goals, you hold up your hands and say 'well played'," he added.

"Unfortunately we self-inflict a lot of our wounds, and that's the disappointing thing.

"Swansea were probably good value for the result.

"But maybe with a bit more experience, and a bit more savvy, we might have nicked a point.

"Unfortunately, it's something we don't seem to have."

Cook was able to give Kieffer Moore a late run off the bench after six weeks out with a groin problem.

"Kieffer's back now, fit and playing, and it's nice to have all your players available," he added.

"We've suffered so much in that respect this season, and even this week with Danny Fox, Josh Windass, Joe Gelhardt all not being available for different reasons."