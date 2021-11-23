Wigan Athletic boss reacts to 2-2 draw at Cambridge

Will Keane scores Latics' first goal

Despite arguably having the best of the first half, Latics found themselves two goals down within eight minutes of the restart.

The home side were looking more and more comfortable as time ticked by, only for Will Keane and Callum Lang to strike in the last six minutes to steal a point.

"When you're 2-0 down, I think you have to be happy with a point, given the character we've once again showed," said the Latics manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought we controlled large parts of the game, we moved the ball well, and maybe just lacked a little bit of a cutting edge in the final third, and didn't defend a couple of their balls well enough.

"But you have to respect every team you play, they're good at that, many teams have come here and not got a result, and we'll certainly take what we've got.

"The first question I always ask is whether the players could have given any more for the shirt.

"And I don't think any of them could have given me any more.

"Could we be better in certain areas? Of course we can.

"Could we improve in certain areas? Of course we can.

"When we did move the ball in the right areas, we caused them a big threat."