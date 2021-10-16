Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Bolton Wanderers triumph

James McClean celebrates scoring his second and Latics' fourth goal at Bolton

Goals from Will Keane, James McClean (2) and Callum Lang gave Latics the bragging rights on an unforgettable afternoon in Horwich.

But Richardson was in no danger of getting carried away along with the 4,000-strong travelling army who will celebrate long into the night.

"The most pleasing part I thought was the application of the players, and the work ethic," he said.

"I thought we imposed ourselves in the right areas at the right times, and we also have that quality in the final third.

"We worked very hard in the week, because you've got to respect every team in this league.

"Bolton are going ever so well, they're a fantastic team, with some fantastic players and a fantastic management team.

"We knew we'd have our hands full today, and it's full credit to the players and also the fans, who gave us everything all afternoon."

Latics cemented their position in third spot in League One, a point off the top with two games in hand.

But the gaffer maintained his stance of not looking too far in front of where they have worked hard to get to.

"We've still only played 11 league games, and we're a very new team," he added.

"We're still on the start of our journey, and we'll see where we are come May."