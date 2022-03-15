Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Crewe Alexandra victory

Two goals in the space of nine minutes either side of half-time from Josh Magennis and Will Keane moved Latics three points clear of MK Dons – with two games still in hand.

And with leaders Rotherham remaining in their sights – four points ahead but having played two games more – Richardson was delighted with the way Latics saw off spirited but struggling Crewe.

The Latics players celebrate at Crewe

"They're all big wins, they're all big games at this stage of the season,” he said.

"People will hype certain games more than others but, from our training ground, they're all the same, no bigger or smaller than the rest.

"Coming to Crewe is never an easy game, but to score a couple of goals, keep a clean sheet and put in a very professional performance is very pleasing.”

Richardson reserved special praise for January recruit Magennis, who scored his first Latics goal with a bullet header from Max Power’s inviting free-kick.

"I'm extremely pleased for Josh,” added the Latics boss.

"Strikers want to score goals, and he'll feel like he's been carrying the whole club on his shoulders.

"For him to be our number nine, he's earned that right for what he's done during his time here, but also throughout his career.

"I was asked the same questions about Charlie Wyke and Stehen Humphrys, and now Josh Magennis.

"Number nines always get that, because they're at the top end of the pitch and everyone expects them to score the goals.

"For him to score tonight is fantastic for the team, and it's no more than he deserves for what he brings to the team."

With both sides desperate for the points for differing reasons, it was a very open start at the Mornflake Stadium.

Latics skipper Tendayi Darikwa - back from suspension - had a shot well saved by the home goalkeeper.

At the other, Ben Amos had to be alert to deny Callum Ainley.

Latics had a massive shout for handball as a Latics corner was flicked on at the near post, but the official ruled the contact was at too close range.

Crewe were doing everything they could to slow down any attempt by Latics to speed up the game, which was proving frustrating for the visitors.

But the vital breakthrough arrived a minute before the interval, when Max Power's free-kick from the right was headed home powerfully at the near post by Magennis.

And Latics gained a stranglehold on the goal eight minutes after the restart with their second goal.

This time it was Joe Bennett who crossed from the left, and Keane towered at the far post to head home his 19th goal of the campaign.