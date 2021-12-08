Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Shrewsbury victory

Thelo Aasgaard fires in the winning goal

It looked as though struggling Shrewsbury would hang on for a point, after Ryan Bowman had equalised Tendayi Darikwa's second-minute opener.

But Wigan substitute Thelo Aasgaard drilled into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards to send the home fans home happy.

"I'm very pleased because this team always keeps going," said Richardson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And it's about the habits that they keep during the week that serve them well on game day.

"We like to have repetition in our game, I didn't think we were anywhere near our usual levels in the first half.

"Fair play to Shrewsbury, they set up really well, they tried to hurt us and counter attacked well.

"We had to be respectful to them and change how we were playing, and be respectful to the ball which we were giving away far too easily.

"I thought we sorted a few things out at half-time, and I thought the lads were excellent in the second half."

Latics are now up to second, behind Rotherham only on goal difference, with a game in hand.

Richardson, though, remains focused on the bigger picture.

"This football club has a habit of being involved in eventful moments and seasons, and we'll just keep going," he said.

"Our focus hasn't changed since the first game of the season - we just want to be competitive in every game.

"In the first half, we weren't as competitive as we wanted to be.

"In the second half, I thought we shaded it.

"And when you're doing the right things over and over again, invariably something like that can happen.