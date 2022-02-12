Wigan Athletic boss reacts to vital victory over Charlton Athletic

Latics trailed to a seventh-minute goal from Elliott Lee, and it could have been even worse had ex-Wigan midfielder Alex Gilbey not hit the bar eight minutes later.

The home side gradually got their way back into the game, and Will Keane converted a penalty on the 26-minute mark, after Callum Lang had been tripped in the box.

And substitute Stephen Humphrys popped up with the winning goal 16 minutes from time to cement Latics' second spot in the table.

Stephen Humphrys wheels away in delight after scoring the winner

"I thought it was a very hard fought win," acknowledged Richardson.

"Credit to Charlton, they were always going to offer up a real challenge, they're full of good players.

"But in the main, I thought we met the challenge head on, and deserved the three points.

"Obviously the start of the game was disappointing, but the character from the players was absolutely fantastic.

"And just as we didn't get too emotionally attached to the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, we won't get too emotionally attached to this win."

Richardson was also delighted to see his second-half switch - sending on Humphrys for Keane, who was back after injury - reap instant dividends.

"I obviously take full credit for the sub that wins the game!" he laughed.

"Seriously, Humphs himself takes full credit for that, and the way he conducts himself.

"We've said all along that everyone in the squad is important to what we're trying to achieve.

"We've had Will Keane back today, and he's scored another important goal.

"Stephen Humphrys comes off the bench and gets us another important goal at the end.

"He's got absolutely fantastic attributes on a personal level, and you can see exactly why we brought him to the club.

"We're going to have some really healthy challenges over the coming weeks, and we'll need every single member of the squad ready to contribute."