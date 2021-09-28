Wigan Athletic boss reflects on home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Naylor volleys for goal against Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls' opening goal was a complete horror show, with Max Power heading a long Wednesday ball forward past Ben Amos, who had raced off his goalline to collect.

And the killer second goal on the hour mark was also avoidable, with Jack Whatmough having his pockets picked as he tried to allow the ball to go for a goal-kick.

Lee Gregory nipped in and crossed for an unmarked Callum Paterson, who fired past an exposed Amos.

Latics showed great heart in the last quarter, and pulled a goal back from the spot through Charlie Wyke, after Callum Lang had been tripped by Marvin Johnson.

But they were unable to get back on ;level terms, and indeed were indebted to Amos for denying Paterson another goal with a flying save.

"Both their goals are avoidable, of course they are, they're both individual errors," acknowledged boss Richardson.

"No disrespect to Sheffield Wednesday, congratulations to them for coming here and getting a result.

"I thought they showed us a lot of respect by coming here and adopting a really direct approach.

"We competed really well with that, but as I say the disappointment comes from their goals coming from our possession.

"They're our mistakes but, at the same time, they have to finish them as well - and they did.

"I'm obviously disappointed with the result, but I also felt the performance possibly deserved a bit more out of the game.

"We work too hard throughout the week for an individual error or a little mistake to cost us.

"The pleasing thing was we did stick to our habits, we imposed ourselves on the game, and we were in total control in that last 25 minutes.

"Okay the result is disappointing, but people forget we've come a long way very quickly.

"It's only the ninth time this group has played together, and we're learning a lot about each other each week.

"We're still at the beginning of our journey, and runs start and end all the time.

"The challenge now is to regroup and get ready to start off another run on Saturday."