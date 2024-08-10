Wigan Athletic boss reflects on opening-day defeat to Charlton Athletic - 'The rest, I'm really happy with...'

Shaun Maloney felt there were plenty of positives to take from Latics' home defeat to Charlton

Shaun Maloney admitted Wigan Athletic's home defeat to Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the League One campaign left him with mixed feelings.

The Scot was obviously disappointed to kick-off on a losing note, with Addicks defender Llloyd Jones taking advantage of a defensive error to lash home with nine minutes remaining.

But he also found many positives from his side's display, with Thelo Aasgaard and Baba Adeeko squandering chances to open the scoring when Latics were on top.

"I was really proud of the players," he said. "It's one of those tough moments in football, as a manager, where you're really pleased with the way the team's played, even though we've lost.

"I couldn't have asked for any more in terms of the performance, and we lose a goal from a long ball, we make a mistake, and we lose a goal.

"The rest, I'm really happy with. I thought the players were brilliant. The way they played against one of the favourites was brilliant.

“The way Charlton defend, it's really difficult to play through them in that final third.

"Today was always going to be how we could create crosses, cut-backs, and probably the most dangerous we were was when we had two wingers on the pitch.

"It was very difficult to take losing the game, but there were many positives we can take from that.

“I think the fans can see a lot of possession, and we could’ve done better with the possession we had. Football can do that to you sometimes.

“Getting beat at home is always tough but, if we play like that every week, we’ve got a chance of doing something special."

Charlton were many people’s picks to be in and around the promotion picture this term, and Maloney felt Latics more than held their own to set down a decent marker.

“Obviously Birmingham will be the favourites, but with the investment Charlton have made, they’re probably second with Bolton in terms of that,” he added. "But I thought we were brilliant, and it’s a difficult one to take.”

Latics were almost off to a flier with Joe Hugill volleying just wide inside a minute, although the home side were indebted to goalkeeper Sam Tickle for haring off his line to smother Charlton's first foray.

Aasgaard was central to everything Wigan were putting together and, after having a volley deflected just wide, the Norway Under-21 international sent a free-kick fizzing inches over the bar.

He then created a gilt-edged opportunity for Baba Adeeko at the beginning of the second half, only fore the young midfielder to completely miss his kick.

Aasgaard really ought to have put Latics ahead when a sublime first touch sent him clean through on goal, only for him to take too long in shooting, which allowed Kanye Ramsay to get back.

Wigan made a couple of double changes, sending on Jordan Jones and Calvin Ramsay for Chris Sze and Steven Sessegnon, and then Charlie Hughes and Josh Stones for Steven Sessegnon and Hugill.

Jones was immediately into the game, sending over a cross that was flicked away from Dion Rankine by Karoy Anderson.

But after Tickle made a good save to deny Tyreece Campbell, Charlton won it when Wigan couldn't clear a free-kick, and Jones slammed home past Tickle.