Steven Sessegnon (far right) has impressed Ryan Lowe with his attitude in training

Wigan Athletic have already received 'a bit of interest' in Steven Sessegnon, who was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful first season with Latics after joining from Premier League Fulham in the summer of 2023.

However, last season was a disaster, with injuries dogging him for long periods.

Indeed, his last appearance for Latics came in the 3-0 home defeat to Birmingham City on January 4.

He re-appeared on the bench towards the end of the campaign but never made it onto the pitch after Lowe took charge in March.

And with him not appearing to suit the Lowe's new 3-4-3 formation, it was no surprise to see his availability circulated to other clubs.

Lowe insists there is no problem whatsoever on a personal level, and is keen to help the player get fixed up as quickly as possible.

"There's been a bit of interest in Sess, but I'll keep that between me and him," he told Wigan Today. "We'll continue to have conversations about it, and he knows where he's at.

"He's a fantastic lad and he's been absolutely brilliant in pre-season so far, he hasn't missed a session.

"He's great around the place, he's good with the boys, he's encouraging everyone as usual. He knows his situation, and that it is never personal.

"He's a fantastic player and a fantastic lad, but he's a full-back, and he'll probably want to play full-back.

"He probably won't want to play wing-back, or in midfield, and he's never going to play up the top end of the pitch.

"I can't say anything negative about Sess, he is a fantastic pro and a great kid. But unfortunately he wants to play full-back, and I don't play full-backs.

"So that means he might have to go elsewhere if he wants to play games, and we'll try to give him that option if at all possible.

"He'll stay with us until the time is right, until someone comes along who wants him, but while he's here he remains fit and available.

"It's not a case of his face doesn't fit, it fits more than ever. But I know Sess and he knows me, and there's no point in him being around the place and not playing.

"He knows that and I know that...and while he's here, he will be available for selection."

Sessegnon came through the ranks at Fulham along with his twin brother, Ryan.

After making 21 appearances for the Cottagers – and being sent out on loan to Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic - Sessegnon hoped for a fresh start when moving north to Wigan.

However, he has managed only 44 appearances in his two years with Latics, with the highlight being a breath-taking goal in the FA Cup victory at Exeter City in November 23.

He came close to appearing against twin brother Ryan in last season’s FA Cup, but he was an unused substitute in Fulham’s 2-1 victory at the Brick.