January will be a hectic month for Shaun Maloney and Latics

Shaun Maloney admits he will have to make some ''difficult decisions' in terms of juggling Wigan Athletic's January recruitment following a Christmas crisis in midfield.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics boss had identified his mid-season targets well in advance of the window opening, and instructed sporting director Gregor Rioch and head of recruitment Stephen Gormal to 'get deals done' as quickly as possible.

Latics have already swooped for Arsenal defender Josh Robinson and FC Nurnberg winger Joseph Hungbo on three-and-a-half-year deals since New Year's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Maloney says previous plans may have to be thrown out of the window after Matt Smith and Baba Adeeko picked up significant hamstring injuries at Rotherham (Boxing Day) and Wrexham (December 29) respectively.

With summer signing Tyrese Francois already ruled out until April, the engine room suddenly looks threadbare, with Academy product Kai Payne appearing off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Birmingham.

"We're looking at six to eight weeks with Baba," reported Maloney. "We're hoping to see him before March, or at least the beginning of March, which is obviously a blow."

On Smith, he added: "Matt had his surgery this morning, and it will be a massive bonus if we see him again this season...we probably won't."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney was then asked how much of an impact that would have on his January recruitment.

"I wasn't planning on going in for another midfielder, but with Tyrese, Matt and Baba out, I'll probably have to change some plans," he said. "We'll probably have to make some more difficult decisions in other areas of the squad to free up some of the budget.

"We're very strict in terms of budget this year, as we were last year...next year, it starts to get better. It looks like I will have to look for another midfield player, because I just don't think it's fair to rely on Kai Payne for the next four months.

"He's a really talented boy, but I think it's only his second league game today, and we'll probably do something...if we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having allowed forward Josh Stones to join York City on a permanent basis on Saturday morning, attack is also an area in need of reinforcements for the Latics boss.

"There'll be certain parts of the attack as well we'll look to strengthen, and I think that's fair," Maloney added.

"I think we're seventh or eighth in the league in terms of chances created, and how creative we are, but we're in the bottom three or four in terms of goals scored.

"That correlation isn't right...we're creating chances but we're not scoring enough. I trust a lot of our attacking players, but there will be parts of our attack that I need to add to - such as Joe (Hungbo) coming in - to add competition to the boys that are here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney also explained why on-loan Leicester City winger Silko Thomas was absent from the squad against Birmingham.

"Hopefully he will train as normal with the squad on Monday and be in contention to play in the FA Cup at Mansfield next weekend," the Scot added.