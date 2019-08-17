Wigan Athletic boss reveals Josh Windass lay-off

A calf injury to Josh Windass has added to Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook's growing problems.

Latics lost for the third time in a week on Saturday, with Leeds United running out 2-0 victors at the DW Stadium.

Windass was a surprising omission from the squad, and Cook revealed after the game he has been added to the casualty list.

"Josh was missing with a grade two calf injury," reported Cook.

"He'll be out for between two and three weeks, which is unfortunate for us.

"It's a shame, but you can debate injuries all night.

"Joe Garner's out, Anthony Pilkington's out...we've got a few injuries at the minute."

The former Rangers forward had started the campaign in impressive form, putting in a man-of-the-match performance against Cardiff on the opening day.

He'll miss the trips to Middlesbrough on Tuesday and QPR next Saturday, as well as the visit of Barnsley on August 31.

There then follows an international break, meaning best-case scenario will see him return to the fold for the trip to Hull - where his dad, Dean, remains a legend - on September 14.