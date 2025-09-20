Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe admitted his side “gifted” rivals Bolton Wanderers their goals after a bruising 4-1 derby defeat at the Toughsheet Community Stadium – and urged his players to learn quickly from the experience.

“To give a good team them type of goals is disappointing,” Lowe said. “I think all the goals are definitely avoidable, but they were clinical in everything they did.

“I don’t think we got ripped open as many times when you look at the scoreline and see 4-1. It was more desire from them to go and get the goals, probably from our silly mistakes, and fair play, they've done that.

“We definitely did give them too much space – they've got good players and they can hurt you, and that's what they did.”

Latics were two goals down inside the first 20 minutes, with their defence crumbling under Bolton’s fast, direct play. Lowe admitted that after such a disastrous start, it was always going to be difficult for his side to get a foothold.

“The alarm bells were early on when the balls were going down the side, and Sam (Tickle) has to come out and make three challenges,” he said.

“I’ll have to watch it all back and see where it comes from. Was the press right, was the press not right, who was out their slots?

“The crowd was up, it's a local derby, it's at home for them. When they scored it gives them a little bit of a lift and we had to make changes at half-time and change shape to nullify that.

“Our wing backs weren’t at the races today like they have been, so you have to give credit where credit's due. It's one of them games where you know they've come out on top.”

Latics conceded as many goals in 50 minutes on Saturday as they had in their previous eight meetings with Bolton, stretching back six-and-a-half years.

But it was the fourth and final goal that perhaps summed up the afternoon. A poor clearance from Luke Robinson wasn’t dealt with by Morgan Fox, allowing Marcus Forss to glide through and seal the victory.

“I thought I was watching Sunday League at one point,” said Lowe. “They didn’t open us up, they didn’t rip us up, they didn’t cause us problems. The first few Sam had to come out and defend, we were a little bit high.

“Other than that, they were Christmas presents those goals.”

