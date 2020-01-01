Wigan Athletic boss sends out survival warning

Paul Cook believes Wigan Athletic's 3-2 win at Birmingham - their first triumph on the road since Good Friday - showed they possess the mental strength to drag themselves out of trouble.



Latics smashed a 13-match winless sequence to kick off 2020 in style, which moves them up two places to third-bottom in the Championship - one point behind Stoke.

Having suffered so much heartache of late - including a baffling 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday - Cook's men held on to what they had to give themselves a real shot in the arm.

"We're obviously delighted with the result," acknowledged Cook.

"I think what happened at Nottingham Forest left us all flat, because you can't play that well away from home and not take anything out of the game.

"We were in danger of becoming victims of just being 'nice'.

"Coming to a places tough as Birmingham, where you know you're going to have to defend for long spells, and the pitch isn't great, it was never going to be a great game.

"But we've managed to score three goals, and that's the nature of football."

Latics again had to do things the hard way, losing Kal Naismith at the midway point and Michael Jacobs in the second period to fatigue-related issues.

"We lost Kal at half-time with a thigh problem, and he's been outstanding for us," recognised Cook.

"There's other situations where you're tempted to feel sorry for yourselves, and even when they put up five minutes of stoppage-time at the end.

"We've been in this situation so many times, and we said: 'Let them defend it, let them learn on the job, and they've done that magnificently well'."

Josh Windass was the hero, opening the scoring and having a hand in the other two goals.

"Josh can score goals, and he's had chances to do so," added Cook.

"This is the problem with football, and it's about being consistent in your team selection.

"That's brought fruition today, and we've got so much faith in these players, we know how good they are.

"This team's actually been playing very, very well, and that's shown with only one defeat in the last six games.

"I know how long it's been since we won away, but if we take something from Forest that's six games unbeaten - and that's unbelievable in this league.

"I'm delighted for the chairman, for Joe Royle, for Jonathan Jackson, who've been so supportive to me, and for the fans who've travelled again.

"We know we have the ability to get out of the trouble we're in, and confidence has never been lacking."