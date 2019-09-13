Wigan Athletic boss: 'Simple' explanation for injuries

Paul Cook says Wigan Athletic’s continuing injury problems is a consequence of competing in ‘a brutal league’ – rather than a more general, underlying issue.

Barely 48 hours after Anthony Pilkington scored a brace for the Development Squad – after being out since the opening day with a quad injury – the forward is back in the treatment room with another setback.

Pilkington is not the only fresh worry ahead of today’s trip to Hull and, with Josh Windass still out with a calf problem, Cook has unwanted selection problems.

“We’ve had a couple of knocks this week, which is part and parcel of the game,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Anthony’s had a recurrence of something, which will rule him out for Hull.

“Josh Windass is also still going to be out for a period of time, which is dragging on, and it’s disappointing.

“What you’re looking for is continuity, like I keep saying, and partnerships developing on the field. We just want our identity.”

Latics were decimated last season by injury, in contrast to the year before in League One, when they barely suffered a scratch.

“I think it’s simply down to the demands of the Championship, that’s all,” insisted Cook.

“Physically the Championship is more demanding than League One.

“The reality is this is a brutal league with some very, very strong teams.

"And we have to adjust to it – because we don’t want to be here every year saying: ‘We need to adjust to the league’.

“We need to build ourselves a platform, which somehow will allow to push on to the Premier League.

“We can only concentrate on the here and now – and that’s Hull on Saturday.”