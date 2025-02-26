Toby Sibbick put in a stand-out display for Latics against Huddersfield

Shaun Maloney singled out Wigan Athletic's unsung heroes following the 2-1 victory over high-flying Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

The sight of Dale Taylor on the scoresheet certainly came as no surprise given his form this season on-loan from Nottingham Forest.

And Owen Dale underlined his impact since joining on loan from Oxford United on January transfer deadline day with the killer second goal.

However, while hugely appreciative of their efforts, Maloney chose to shine a light on the performances of those who are perhaps new to the limelight.

"We had some really big performances from maybe some players who haven't had their moments this season," said the Latics boss, whose side tasted victory for only the second time at home since the end of November.

"I thought Baba Adeeko was outstanding. He covered every single blade of grass on the pitch, and showed an attacking intent which we've maybe not seen too much of.

"And I thought Toby Sibbick was brilliant. He's been playing right-back, when he's primarily a centre-back.

"And I know it's been really difficult for him at times, but he gives me everything. I really appreciate what he's done for our team in sometimes difficult circumstances.

"Tonight he was really good in an attacking sense, him and Jonny (Smith) linked up very well down the right."

Sibbick had come under fire from some sections of the fanbase since joining from Hearts last summer.

But Maloney hopes a solid defence effort, as well as being involved in both of Latics’ goals on the night, will prove he has plenty to offer.

"I hope he's felt my confidence," added Maloney. "He's obviously a centre-back playing right-back, and I've asked Carra (James Carragher) to do the same, but I hope he feels a lot of confidence from me.

"I know he got a big appreciation from our support tonight, and that was great to hear. I honestly think he's been a brilliant signing...because we were really struggling in that right-back position.

"And he really put himself forward and said: 'I want to play, I'll play out of position, it doesn't matter'. I'm really happy for him."

Sibbick has made the right-back spot his own this term, with Calvin Ramsay unable to make an impact on loan from Liverpool, and Steven Sessegnon's ongoing fitness issues.

Sessegnon has been out since picking up a knee injury against Birmingham on January 4 and, although he's twice been an unused substitute in the last few weeks, Maloney is not happy with where he is.

"I spoke to Sess about this, but my decision is that I need to be sure he's absolutely match fit," said the Scot. "Everyone knows I love him as a guy, and he's brilliant tactically, but you saw in that last 10 minutes I needed everyone to be at it.

"I think Harry McHugh was probably just more match fit, and that's what we needed. So there's no injury issue with Sess, we just need to get him on the field to get him match fit."