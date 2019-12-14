Wigan Athletic boss slams 'naivety' for more dropped points

Paul Cook accused his Wigan Athletic side of 'naivety' after seeing them take the lead for the sixth game in a row and fail to see it through, as Huddersfield went home with a point.



It was business as usual as Josh Windass gave Latics the lead just before half-time, taking advantage of a mistake from Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Windass almost took advantage of another mix-up at the back shortly after the restart, with Grabara this time foiling the Latics forward.

And the visitors were level with 20 minutes to go when Karlan Grant was given too much time and too much space to find the top corner from 15 yards.

After that, it was Town who looked the most likely winners, with Latics indebted to Jamal Lowe for hacking Steve Mounie's header off the line in a frantic finish.

All of which leaves Latics two points adrift of safety, after 10 games without a win - and their manager choking on a sickening sense of deja vu.

"It is what it is with us, that's the way it is," mused Cook.

"Again we are so disappointed not to see the game out.

"But if you've watched us consistently, our habits at the minute are what they are.

"In the first-half, I thought they played really well.

"Unfortunately for us, when you want to be able to trust certain things, our naivety shines through.

"I'm talking about team shape...your team shape is so important.

"Their goal is really disappointing to concede because, up until that point, with the greatest respect to Huddersfield, they hadn't threatened our goal.

"And when you carry the kind of calibre of players these teams do, you respect the fact that at any given moment they can hurt you.

"We certainly got hurt, but I was pleased with the way we saw the game out from there.

"The natural thing for us would be to go to five at the back and go into our shell.

"But I thought we were able to finish the game in a very good way, I was pleased with that."