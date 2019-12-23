Wigan Athletic boss: 'Small steps will lead to big steps'

Paul Cook insists Wigan Athletic can still have 'a good season' after seeing them pick up their third draw in a row, 0-0 at Blackburn.

For the third game in succession, Latics' performance was enough to warrant all three points, only for their lack of cutting edge in front of goal to cost them again.

They're now without a win in 11 matches, but move off the bottom of the Championship at the halfway mark, with Stoke now one point adrift.

And Cook says they've stopped the rot and laid a platform from which to attack the second half of the campaign.

"The last three performances, we've looked anything but a team that's not won for so long, or a team lacking in confidence," he said.

"We look like a team that's playing well, that's high in confidence, and unfortunately not just getting those wins that we need.

"I don't think many people gave us much of a chance coming here tonight.

"To come and play the way we did, I think the players can be very proud of their efforts.

"We're keeping the ball a lot better now, and we're not giving chances at the other end we were doing earlier in the season.

"We're making small steps at the minute, maybe not the steps we want immediately, but if we keep making the small steps, the bigger steps will come.

"And there's a long way to go in the season."

Centre-backs Kal Naismith and Cedric Kipre were once again outstanding, having established themselves as the first-choice pairing in the last three matches.

"They're doing outstanding, and that's what football is all about," Cook acknowledged.

"If and when the opportunity comes along, it's up to you to take it.

"Those two lads made the game look very, very easy again tonight.

"Blackburn targeted them physically, tried to put pressure on them, and they stood up to it very well."

Latics have 19 points from their 23 matches played, with only 20 goals on the board after playing everyone once.

"We've got to do better, we have to do better," recognised Cook.

"The injuries haven't helped...experienced, key players being out for long periods.

"But slowly and surely, those injured players are coming back.

"And if we can learn from the mistakes we've made in the first half of the season, we can still have a good season."