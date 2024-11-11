Wigan Athletic boss speaks of his 'surprise' at Sam Tickle's England Under-21 omission

Shaun Maloney watches Sam Tickle sign a long-term contract extension over the summer

Shaun Maloney has expressed his 'surprise' at Sam Tickle's absence from the most recent England Under-21 squad - but has backed Wigan Athletic's No.1 to 'come back even stronger'.

It was only last week that Maloney responded to Tickle's stunning display in the FA Cup victory at Carlisle by saying he regarded him as the best England goalkeeper in all four divisions.

However, the Latics boss was left stunned when he learned which of his players would be away with their countries during the international break - and Tickle's name was inexplicably not among them.

"I was really surprised, I have to say," admitted Maloney, who coached at international level under Roberto Martinez with Belgium between 2018-21.

"I've been on the other side, when you're involved with an international team, and you have to make decisions that will leave some club managers happy and some unhappy.

"Honestly, I don't know the reasons, I've had absolutely no feedback from the manager or goalkeeping coach. But this game is about opinions, and my opinion - and I'm sure time will back me up - is that this guy is going to be a top, top goalkeeper. It's a privilege to have him at this club."

Tickle has largely been third choice goalkeeper since breaking into the Young Lions squad last season – making his debut in the 7-0 triumph against Luxembourg at Bolton in March – which Maloney believes was beneath his skill set in any case.

"Sam's obviously very disappointed about the situation, but he's also been disappointed when he's been called up and not played," said the Scot. "He is a really humble guy, but also very confident in his own ability, and he just wants to play.

"I'm very respectful of (James) Trafford and (James) Beadle, who were in the squad before him, and they deserve respect of course. But Sam's pushing to play, to be No.1, and if they don't see him as a No.3, that's their decision.

"For me, he's a No.1...whether that's England Under-21s or any other squad he's involved in. Look, it's disappointing...it's a training group, it's an opportunity to show he should be the No.1.

"Obviously not being selected is tough, but he'll come back stronger."

Maloney also confirmed he'll use the situation to his advantage, with Latics’ next game in the league being the trip to Barnsley on Saturday, November 23.

"It means Sam will have an extra few days off, I probably will prioritise him because he's not had a break all season," he added. "He obviously went away with England in September and October, so he's not had as many days off as the rest of our squad. The thing with Sam is, regardless of whether he's with us or not, he will always train, because he just wants to get better."

Tickle, who signed a long-term contract extension with Latics over the summer, has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and Championship since breaking into the first team.