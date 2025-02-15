Shaun Maloney tries to spur on his side against Stockport

Shaun Maloney felt Wigan Athletic's home defeat at the hands of Stockport County summed up their season as a whole.

Latics gave as good as they got against the League One play-off chasers, and created a gilt-edged opportunity to go in front with 15 minutes to go.

However, Ronan Darcy - having been played in by fellow substitute Joseph Hungbo - was denied by County's replacement goalkeeper Corey Addai.

And within seven minutes, Latics were two goals down, as Lewis Bate and Will Collar were each afforded time and space to beat Sam Tickle from close range.

"It's probably been the story of the season...the difference between us and the opposition in both boxes," admitted Maloney. "In fairness, we struggled in the first half, we didn't get our pressure right. But we fixed that in the second half.

"Obviously the big moment in the game came at 0-0, we miss a big chance, and then we don't defend our box as we should - that probably goes for both goals. I didn't feel there was ever much in the game, in terms of one side being more dominant than the other for long periods.

"But in fairness to them, they took their chances and we didn't, and that was the difference. It's a tough one, but today was probably a reflection of our season as a whole.

"The difference is always what happens in both boxes, and we just haven't been good enough again. At the moment we're really struggling...to be fair, we've probably struggled with that all season."

Latics had started well with Jonny Smith cutting in from the right in trademark fashion and seeing a shot turned behind for a corner. But they needed Tickle to pull off a great save to deny Ethan Pye as County threatened for the first time.

Latics finished the half well with James Carragher - up for a corner - seeing a powerful low shot brilliantly saved by Ben Hinchcliffe – that was the County goalkeeper's last involvement, before having to leave the field to be replaced by Addai just before the break.

Tickle saved Latics again when former Wigan man Callum Connolly met Owen Moxon's corner at the far post with a firm connection. But Latics created - and squandered - a gilt-edged opportunity to go in front with 15 minutes remaining when substitutes Hungo and Darcy combined to almost perfect effect.

Hungbo won the ball and played in fellow January arrival Darcy, who must have thought he'd scored, only for Adaai to make an incredible save with his outstretched right leg. And the save - or miss - came back to haunt Latics in the most brutal fashion.

Bate slotted home from close range on 79 minutes, before Collar beat Tickle off Callum Camps' left-wing cross with eight to go.

Addai then prevented Jason Kerr pulling one back with a late header for Latics, who slipped to within six points of the relegation zone ahead of the midweek trip to fourth-bottom Crawley Town.