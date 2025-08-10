Steven Sessegnon in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe has thrown his support behind Steven Sessegnon after the defender endured a nightmare afternoon in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

The 26-year-old scored an own goal in the first half before being sent off late on, capping a miserable trip to the capital. But Lowe refused to single him out for blame, insisting the real disappointment was the lack of reaction from Sessegnon’s teammates.

“He's a great kid, he's a good player. He's had a bad day – you know what happens,” said Lowe.

"He'll be disappointed in there, but when he scores that own goal, I'm looking for one of the mates to bail him out and help him. Say ‘get your head up, I'm going to go and score an equaliser’ and then see where it goes from there.

“It's not on Steven Sessegnon, that kind of performance. He competed, he's done what he had to do. He was unfortunate to score an own goal and get a red card. But that's not on him – that's on the whole team.”

Sessegnon had been made available for transfer in the summer but started both of Latics’ opening fixtures, impressing in pre-season to earn his place.

Lowe added: “He's been brilliant around the lads all pre-season. He'll be alright, he's a senior pro, he'll pick himself up and he'll go again. We thought he might move on, he never. That left-back position, left-sided centre-back position were available for him and he took it.”

One positive from Saturday was the debut of Callum Wright.

Lowe said: “I thought Cal gave us a little bit of an instance going forward, getting on the ball, landing on second balls, which was a big thing.

“It was tough in there for young Tobias (Brenan). He’s a fantastic player, he’ll learn from that. But sometimes, teams can overpower you.

“I thought when Cal came on over that side, they didn't overpower him because he's tenacious and he can tackle and he knows what to do with the ball.”

It will be a quick turnaround for Latics, with Lowe’s side hosting Notts County in Round One of the Carabao Cup at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday night, 7:45pm kick-off.