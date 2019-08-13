Wigan Athletic boss wants 'learning curve' to end - fast

Paul Cook insists he’s not yet ready to ‘draw a line’ under Saturday’s damaging defeat at Preston – because Wigan Athletic’s fans deserve better than that.

For the second season in a row, Latics failed to show up at Deepdale and the 3-0 scoreline flattered them rather than North End.

While most would be keen to move on, Cook is not quite ready to do that yet.

“I think our fans would be very disappointed if it was a ‘draw a line under it and move on’ scenario,” he said.

“It can’t be that simple – not where we are as a club.

“Obviously we’re disappointed, but what I will say to the supporters is we are a work in progress.

“With so many new players in the building, with key players like Sam Morsy not being fit, I wouldn’t read too much into it just yet.

“I’d be more inclined to say ‘watch this space’ – that’s how I’d like to look at it.”

After a hugely-encouraging opening-day victory over Cardiff, hopes were high that Latics could put their away-day misery from last season behind them.

Sadly that wasn’t to be – and solving that problem remains top of Cook’s to-do list.

“We go into it in such depths these days...times of goals conceded, pattern of goals conceded, formations, how many goals our flair players are involved in...you go into everything,” he explained.

“But the biggest worry for me is the difference in form at home and away.

“It’s not that it keeps me awake at night...but it doesn’t let me sleep...put it like that!

“I’ve got to be careful here...but we do need to see more forward options, and more midfield discipline.

“Obviously Sam’s not been available for the first two games, but we do have good options.

“The overall message has to be we’re searching for a formula – that’s the best way to describe it.

“It’s hard, but my biggest gripe is it’s the same players.

“It’s the same players who have kept so many clean sheets and won so many points at home.

“How long does a learning curve last?

“We do not want the same pattern as last year, that’s for sure.”