Wigan Athletic boss wary of 'excellent' opposition

Leam Richardson

Solihull did what no League One side has managed this season - and stopped Latics scoring - during the 0-0 draw at the DW 10 days ago.

And after watching them in action at the weekend, Richardson is gearing his side up for another tough test.

"I watched them on Saturday against Notts County, I thought they were excellent again," he said.

“They are very well organised, very well structured, really well coached.

"And I think at every level of football nowadays it is a competitive level.

“Tuesday is going to be a really good atmosphere, a really good FA Cup tie, we will just give a good account of ourselves and look for a positive result.

“If we perform well we will have a good chance of winning, if we don’t then we will be on our back foot a little bit.

“So it is up to us to respect each and every game like we do, and Tuesday will be no different.

"We will go there trying to win the game of football and give a good account of ourselves.”

Latics have had a blank weekend to prepare for the game, which has allowed Richardson and his squad another chance to take stock of the campaign to date.

“It’s been good to be able to digest the last block of fixtures, to certainly reflect on the injuries that we picked up - we have had a couple of illnesses as well," he added.

"We have had to have a head count to prepare and look forward to Tuesday night which should be a good game."