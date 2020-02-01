Wigan Athletic boss: We deserved Leeds United victory

Paul Cook paid tribute to the character and commitment of his players after Joe Williams' goal direct from a corner saw them topple Championship leaders Leeds at Elland Road.

For the second year in succession, Latics came away from this fixture with three points, thanks to Williams left-wing set-piece that took a slight deflection off Pablo Hernandez on the hour mark.

While last season's 2-1 triumph was something of a one-off - Latics played for 75 minutes with 10 men, and had to come from a goal down - this one proved it was no fluke.

And Cook is hoping this result can act as a similar shot in the arm that the Good Friday result produced.

"Last year's win - when we had 10 men for so long - was a freak result," he said.

"You cannot win a game against Leeds United here at Elland Road with 10 men. It just doesn't happen.

"But today it was 11 against 11, it was a much more competitive game, and we've come out on top.

"We had to defend manfully when Leeds control, as they will do here, and I thought we did that really, really well."

The Latics boss also revealed there was nothing fortuitous about the way the winning goal came about.

"I thought set-pieces were going to be important for us today," he said.

"We had worked on them during the week, because we felt it was an opportunity, we would have a physical advantage over them.

"The ball's possibly picked up a deflection on the way over, and it's looped over the goalkeeper, but what will be, will be.

"I'm delighted for Joe and for all the players, their effort and work ethic shone through again."