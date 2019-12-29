Wigan Athletic boss: 'We've found a way to lose again'

Paul Cook reckoned Wigan Athletic's performance at Nottingham Forest was their best of the campaign - despite suffering another damaging defeat on the road.

Latics failed to make the most of their dominance over the 90 minutes and were sunk by Tobias Figueiredo's header on the hour mark.

Sparked by a late cameo from substitute Joe Gelhardt, who was fouled in the box within seconds of coming on, Latics were awarded a penalty with 11 minutes to go.

Sadly, Josh Windass' spot-kick was woeful, and easily saved by Brice Samba, leaving Latics now without a win in 13 matches - and bottom of the Championship heading into 2020.

"I don't remember us playing as well as that, for 90 minutes, all season," mused the Latics boss.

"To come to a stadium like this, against a side that are pushing for the play-offs and to go up...it's just unreal the run we're on, just unreal.

"As a manager, you'd love to be going into the dressing room and be having a go at the players, and arguing.

"I'm watching lads giving us absolutely everything they've got, and dominating against top teams like Nottingham Forest and West Brom.

"It's just the individual errors that are killing us, and the fact we aren't scoring enough goals - which is a dead valid point.

"People keep telling me if you keep playing the way you are, things will change.

"But I just feel really down tonight, I must admit, and so sorry for the supporters, who have travelled for yet another away defeat.

"I said to the lads at half-time: 'You can't lose. You're in the ascendancy, you're creating chances, the full-backs are killing them.

"I don't remember Forest coming in our half in the second period, but we've found a way to lose.

"And it's a terrible habit we've got."