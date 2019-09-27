Wigan Athletic boss: We were well-beaten by Fulham

Paul Cook admitted his Wigan Athletic side can have no complaints whatsoever at their 2-0 defeat at Fulham.

Latics were second best across the board at Craven Cottage, as their three-match unbeaten sequence was smashed into the West London night.

After a goalless first-half, during which Latics were indebted to goalkeeper David Marshall for a number of fine saves, Fulham turned the screw in the second period.

Joe Bryan scored the opening goal within two minutes of the restart, and Tom Cairney secured the points seven minutes from time with a world-class strike from distance.

Indeed, only more fine goalkeeping from Marshall prevented the scoreline getting out of hand.

“It was a fair result," said the Latics boss. "I’ve got no problem with the result in any way, shape of form.

"They’re a good side, they played very well and they thoroughly deserved their victory.

"You look around here and it's a fantastic, traditional stadium, a great place to play football.

"We knew it would be a tough night for us, but we stuck at it with admirable qualities - albeit we never looked like getting back in the game.

"The fixtures are what they are, and we're already thinking about Birmingham on Tuesday night.

"We certainly have a different agenda to Fulham, who look a very good side.

"I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see them doing very well in the league this year."

Cook confirmed Michael Jacobs was substituted at half-time because of a hamstring problem which will be assessed over the weekend.