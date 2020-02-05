Wigan Athletic 'buzzing' at the moment, admits Leeds hero

Joe Williams says the atmosphere at Wigan Athletic is ‘buzzing’ heading into Saturday’s derby against Preston.

Latics have breathed new life into their survival bid with back-to-back wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds.

They can climb out of the bottom three for the first time in weeks with another three points against North End.

And Williams says confidence, and belief, are at sky-high levels.

“We’re all buzzing after the Leeds win, the lads all put an unbelievable shift in,” he told the Wigan Post.

“There’s nothing worse losing games, and going home on the coach, and everyone’s quiet.

"You come into training on Monday and the atmosphere isn’t great, and it does take some getting over.

“But you get back-to-back wins and you’re then looking to put together a run, and moving up the table.

“We’ve got a few home games coming up now, we’re strong at home, and we back ourselves to beat anyone at the DW.”

Williams says the huge competition for places has been a major factor in the upturn in results.

“Gavin (Massey) and Chey (Dunkley) came into the team at Leeds, they hadn’t played for a few weeks, and they both did brilliant,” he added.

“It’s a real squad effort if we want to achieve what we want to this season.”